Delta Health Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Lloyd to our board! Linda has been a part of the Delta community for 38 years, and has been an active member of several volunteer organizations throughout the years. Linda retired from both City Market and Delta County School District, and currently volunteers at HopeWest delivering Birthday goodies to its patients. Linda was integral to the recent success of Delta Health Foundation's Evening of Elegance Gala as a committee member; we couldn't be more excited to have her as a member of the board, please join us in welcoming Linda Lloyd to Delta Health Foundation!
