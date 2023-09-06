The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests lifted the Little Mesa Fire road and trail Closure Order Sept. 1, 2023, at 8 a.m.
Please refer to Order Number: GMUG-2023-09 for details of the Order.
The Little Mesa fire is a lightning-ignited wildfire located 15 miles west, southwest of Delta, Colorado in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area, Bureau of Land Management – Uncompahgre Field Office. The fire was first reported on July 31, 2023.
For additional information:
Little Mesa Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/coupd-little-mesa-fire
Little Mesa Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LittleMesaFire
GMUG National Forests Fire Information Hotline: (970) 874-6602 GMUG National Forests website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
West Slope Fire Information website: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
