Ryan Gibson is a Delta County 4-H member; he has been in 4-H for 10 years. Ryan shoots muzzleloading, trap, .22 scope and western heritage for 4-H. Ryan enjoys the Shooting Sports program because it gives him the opportunity to compete against his brothers and continues to be a part of the 4-H program. He hopes the 4-H shooting sports program can continue to grow. Ryan wants other kids to have the same chances he has had and experience the camaraderie and competition that it takes to make it to the National level. “Learn by doing” and “making the best better” are both mottos that 4-H encourages in its members.
Last year, Ryan competed at the state level for shooting sports. He placed third at the state competition for Muzzleloading. With this placement, he secured his place for the national competition. Ryan was committed to practicing and sacrificed his personal time in order to prepare for the nationals in June of 2023. Ryan was joined by three other national qualifies for Muzzleloading from Colorado at the competition, which was held in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Ryan spent three days at the range with competitors from 26 other states in a competition against 71 other muzzleloading shooters. On his first day of shooting, Ryan had a personal best score of 172 points out of 200 for bullseyes. With this score, he placed third at nationals for bullseyes. The Colorado Muzzleloading Team also placed third for that day. He also shot bottles, Haffner targets, and silhouette targets. When the shooting was over, Ryan earned seventh place overall.
This was Ryan's first time competing at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships. He had a goal of placing in the top 10, which he achieved. Ryan is very happy that he met his goal and was able to represent Colorado and Delta County. When asked about his experience, Ryan said, "It was hot and windy on some days, but I had a blast and wish I could go again!" Unfortunately, national rules only allow a shooter to compete once per discipline. This was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the young shooter, and his friends and neighbors in Delta County have every reason to be proud of him. Congratulations Ryan!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.