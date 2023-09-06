North Fork author Sunshine Knight won Silver for her second novel at the Colorado Publishers Association EVVY awards on Thursday, August 31. The Possessions of Bartholomew Ka, is the second book in the Ka series. If you like ghost stories, you can grab your own copy at Paonia Books. Spooky season is around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with something (a little) creepy!
