On Friday, July 28, 2023 at approximately 11:57 am, Delta County Dispatch received a report of a brush fire quickly spreading near 43904 Minnesota Creek Road, east of Paonia. The Paonia Fire Department and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the fire which quickly began to grow. The fire was burning to the east and deputies responded and alerted nearby residents of the rapidly growing brush fire while the Paonia Fire Department began working on suppressing the fire which was spreading across private property.
Due to the dry conditions, heavy fuels and increasing winds along Minnesota Creek, the fire was spreading quickly, and mutual aid was requested from Hotchkiss Fire Department and then additional brush truck and tanker units were requested from Crawford, Cedaredge and Delta Fire Departments. A Delta County Alert was issued at approximately 1:00 p.m. to residents in the Minnesota Creek area and Town of Paonia to avoid the area and to keep Minnesota Creek Road clear for emergency vehicle access. As the fire got into heavy fuels in the creek bottom, incident command requested aerial support from Montrose Interagency Dispatch.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) per a mutual aid agreement with Delta County and local fire departments, dispatched a very large air tanker (VLAT) which made a drop of fire retardant on the southern edge of the fire along Minnesota Creek to prevent spread of the fire to the south into U.S. Forest Service lands. Around 3:00 pm two type-1 firefighting helicopters, a CH-47 Chinook and a Blackhawk, arrived on-scene and began making water drops on the fire which was burning intensely in thick brush along Minnesota Creek and adjacent to structures on the east and west edges of the fire line. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters on the ground and water drops from the helicopters, firefighters were able to get containment on the fire by approximately 7:00 p.m. After release of mutual aid resources, the Paonia Fire Department worked with crews from Road & Bridge to use a dozer to attack the remaining hotspots in the fire.
The Paonia Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management would like to thank the volunteers from the Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, Crawford and Delta Fire Departments and a wildland crew from the Bureau of Land Management in Montrose for their assistance in responding to the Minnesota Creek Road Fire! This was a great example of local first responders working together for a common mission - to protect structures and keep responders safe. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, no structures were damaged, and no responders were injured.
Sheriff Mark Taylor on Monday, July 31st advised, “the cause of the Minnesota Creek fire is still under investigation but at this time investigators have identified that it was human-caused.” According to Paonia Fire Chief Blake Kinser, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, utilized the agency’s multi-mission aircraft and mapped the total acreage of the fire at 23 acres burned. The fire burned at least one power-pole and residents east of the fire were without power for several hours during the fire until DMEA could safely restore power Friday evening. Paonia Fire Chief Kinser also expressed that he was extremely grateful for his volunteers and the assistance of all the responders who helped his department respond to the fire including North Fork EMS, Black Hills Energy, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta County Emergency Management, DMEA, Paonia Police Department, Paonia Public Works, Delta County Dispatch and Delta County Road & Bridge.
While fire resources from across the county were engaged on the Minnesota Creek Road Fire east of Paonia, at approximately 4:30 pm, Delta County dispatch received reports of a house fire on Cedar Lane on Cedar Mesa east of Cedaredge. The Cedaredge Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Cedaredge Police Department responded to the fire and found the house fully-engulfed and was quickly spreading to nearby grass and trees. As two crews from the Cedaredge Fire Department were actively engaged in the brush fire on Minnesota Creek Road, Cedaredge Fire requested mutual-aid assistance from the Delta Fire Department for the structure fire in Cedaredge. Thanks to the quick efforts of both fire departments, fire crews were able to suppress the fire before it spread to other structures or turned into a brush fire. According to Sheriff Mark Taylor, the cause of the structure fire is still under investigation by investigators, but all occupants of the home were able to get out unharmed. The house however was a complete loss.
Thankfully, no residents or first responders were injured in either of the fires on Friday, but the fires are a great example of mutual aid and cooperation between departments to serve the residents of Delta County! Although Delta County and surrounding areas are not under fire restrictions at this time, these fires are a reminder that it is extremely dry and all residents should be fire wise with their daily activities and utilize extreme caution with fire and other activities that could start a brush fire. Learn more about wildfire risk in Colorado and how to protect your home by visiting the Colorado State Forest Service at csfs.colostate.edu.
The Fire Chiefs, Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch and Emergency Management would like to remind residents to please sign up for Emergency Alerts through the County’s emergency notification system – Delta County Alerts. In the event of a fast-moving fire threatening homes or other emergency, Delta County Dispatch and/or Emergency Management will utilize Delta County Alerts to call, text and/or email residents in the affected area. Alerts are issued based on your home address and if residents aren’t registered, they are encouraged to sign up today! Learn more at DeltaCountyCO.gov/Alerts. If a resident doesn’t have access to the internet and would like assistance registering, they can email Emergency Management at oem@deltacountyco.gov or call 970-874-2004.
