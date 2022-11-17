Many Hotchkiss Fire District firefighters have special training and qualifications that allow them to offer their services nationally to aid other communities during disasters. As Hurricane Ian lined itself up to pummel the west coast of Florida, the state requested a Colorado Type 3 Incident Management Team to assist them in responding to the storm and its aftermath, using what is called an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request.
Four Hotchkiss Fire District members, Doug Fritz, Sam Carle, Jim Spratlen, and Peter Barth, volunteered to join a blended Colorado IMT to respond to the EMAC request. They arrived in Florida on Tuesday September 27th, the day before Ian made landfall, and stayed through October 15th. The team worked in Tallahassee, Ocala, Arcadia, Ft. Myers, and Sanibel, Captiva, and North Captiva Islands to complete their mission.
Upon returning home, they reported that the work was fulfilling and rewarding, and that the local residents and cooperating agencies were extremely grateful for their assistance. HFD considers these highly-trained members a valuable asset to the district and to our community. When they go out on national assignments, they gain unique skills and experience that build professionalism and expertise that can then be utilized when responding to local incidents and emergencies. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.
