The Town of Paonia, the County and surrounding areas are all very concerned about the danger of flooding as the snowpack begins to melt and flow down into the valley. At highest risk are the people, animals and structures near streams, large ditches and in low lying areas adjacent to the river. While peak water is a few weeks away, flooding is already occurring on Bell Creek on the side of Mt. Lamborn where it is flowing over roads. Now is the time to prepare.
- In Paonia, you will be receiving a packet of information in the mail about how to prepare for flooding.
- There will be a page on the Town of Paonia’s website dedicated to flooding and updates will be posted there as soon as they are received.
- Around the area, you can learn more about emergency preparedness at Department of Homeland Security Floods web page.
- Sign up for emergency notification through Delta County Alerts.
- Check the FEMA Flood Plains Maps available through the Delta County GIS web page to see if your property is at risk.
- Check the Spotlight weekly for updates.
DON’T PANIC! PREPARE! You have time to take steps to make sure you and your loved ones stay safe.
