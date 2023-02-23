Win $100 Cash and be on the Cover of our Magazine!
The High Country Spotlight/Shopper is looking for an image for our annual Local Living visitor guide. This photo should represent life in Delta County, showcasing the scenery and people of our special corner of Colorado, with a sharp depth of field. Colorful spring, summer or fall images work best for this magazine cover.
Photos must be original works submitted by the photographer; they should be high resolution jpeg or tiff images, no smaller than 9” wide by 11” tall at 300 dpi. If you are unsure if your photo meets these specs, don’t hesitate to send it and we will make that determination.
The selected image will be featured on the cover of the printed and digital versions of the Local Living visitor guide, as well as in promotional materials promoting the publication. Send your photos, along with your full name and contact information to content@highcountryshopper.com. The deadline for this contest is 4 pm on Monday, March 13.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
