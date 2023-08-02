Are you looking for a way to give back? Do you have a few extra hours each month to help ensure that Delta Health Foundation can fulfill our mission to inspire generosity and promote remarkable care for our community, through Delta Health? If so, let’s talk! Delta Health Foundation is currently accepting applications to be a part of our board, and we’d love for you to submit your application for review! The primary role of a board of directors is to fulfill, promote, and perpetuate the mission of the Foundation. The Delta Health Foundation is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Delta Health to be the people’s first choice for accessible, high-quality health services, and to enhance the well-being of those they serve.
Delta Health Foundation’s support of Delta Health includes providing scholarships for ongoing education for all employees; providing funding for training, specialized equipment, and department needs; and assisting patient needs via our oncology and lymphedema funds, as well as a patient-specific fund. Other Delta Health Foundation funds include a nurses fund, and the Better Together fund to assist employees in crisis.
Delta Health Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization; donations may qualify for a 25 percent state tax credit through the Enterprise Zone Contribution Project. For more information on donating to Delta Health Foundation, or to find out more about how to submit an application along with a letter of interest to become a board member, please contact Darnell Place-Wise at 970-399-2610 or via email at dwise@deltahospital.org.
