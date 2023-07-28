Location: 14 miles north northwest of Gunnison, Colorado, 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte, Colorado. Located on a ridge at 9400 ft. elevation between Squirrel and Mill Creeks, 3.5 miles west of County road #730, Ohio Pass road.
Size: Approximately 730 acres Cause: Lightning
Jurisdiction: USFS Containment: 0%
Threatened Structures: 10
At approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, the Lowline Fire was reported in spruce and aspen forest with heavy dead and down timber on the north aspect of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks in Gunnison County.
The fire is estimated to be approximately 730 acres in size. Fire behavior this morning was moderated by cloud cover through the mid-afternoon. Slightly increased fire activity was observed for a couple hours as the skies cleared mid-day. Rain showers in the afternoon significantly reduced fire activity. The Rocky Mountain CIM1 arrived for an in-briefing at 6 p.m this evening under the leadership of Incident Commander Dan Dallas and will take command of the Lowline Fire at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 28th.
The Incident Meteorologist is predicting more hot and dry weather through Saturday with cooler, wetter weather moving in on Sunday. Chances of lightning are high without significant precipitation for the next three days. No containment has been achieved, at this time.
Firefighters have made significant progress towards protecting structures in the fire area. One Type 1 and one Type 2 helicopter worked continuously today along the southwest edge of the fire to assist firefighters in protecting structures and preventing spread. Additionally, a dozer along with three hand crews constructed a fire line through grass and sage in advance of the fire’s southeast edge. Ten structures remain threatened in the Mill Creek and Squirrel creek drainages. There have been no changes made to evacuation orders or pre-evacuation statuses.
Forest Closures:
The National Forest System Trail #438-Lowline trail is closed. Forest closure updates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Information Facebook page.
Road Closures:
County road 730 (Ohio Pass road) is closed between mile marker 5 at Redden Ranch and Kebler Pass road. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask visitors to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities for this incident.
Fire Information Links:
GMUG Fire Information Hotline: (970) 874-6602
Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/cogmf-lowline-fire GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo GMUG website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
For information about evacuations, including livestock:
Gunnison County Emergency Management: www.gunnisoncounty.org Emergency Operations Call Center: (970) 641-7607
For air quality information:
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx?county=gunnison
####
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests manage approximately 3 million acres of land in Southwest Colorado within Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Saguache, San Juan and San Miguel counties.
