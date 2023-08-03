Thursday, August 3, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 Dan Dallas, Incident Commander
Information Phone: 970-648-4470 (public), 970-765-7123 (media)
Email: 2023.lowline@firenet.gov
Information Staffing Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Current Situation: Overnight, fire behavior was once again diminished due to a wave of moisture that passed through the fire area. This morning’s humidity, near 100%, will keep fire activity dampened for a while, but it will drop throughout the day with fire behavior picking up later this afternoon. Firefighters will continue with the previous day’s tactics of improving firelines, patrolling existing firelines and securing any heat found in proximity to the line. If conditions are dry enough for fire to ignite and carry, burnout operations may also be conducted to increase firebreak depth and reduce fuel loads in the interior.
Division A: Fire managers may use a helicopter or unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to light pockets of fuel in the interior. This action is dependent on weather conditions and consists of fire managers dropping ping pong sized balls containing fire-starting chemicals that ignite fire in desired locations. This intentionally and precisely lit fire has less intensity and lower flame heights serving to remove fuels from the main fire. Crews will continue to mop up and patrol contained fireline in addition to strengthening actions on uncontained fireline.
Division Z: Firefighters will continue work on the last uncontained fireline segment on the west side with full containment across this division likely. Security of contained sections will also be maintained through patrol and mop-up.
Division Y: No burnout operations are planned for today, although firefighters remain prepared to burn along the ridge should it be necessary. Crews will patrol, mop-up, and secure contained firelines. It is anticipated, that line construction will reach the wilderness boundary at the Division X break today.
Division X: Fire managers are evaluating options for this area. On the ground work will not occur today as resources are completing higher priority work in other divisions. Future suppression efforts within the Division will take advantage of natural features and weather while weighing risk to firefighters.
Division W: Crews will sustain progress across this division and continue fireline construction while strengthening lines through patrol, mop up, and addressing hot spots as needed.
Structure Protection: Firefighters will carry on with structure protection work from previous days; assessments, sprinkler installations, and other measures as needed.
Weather & Fuel Conditions: Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s, winds ranging from 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph and humidity in the low 30% range is predicted today. Today is the last chance of thunderstorm activity at 35%. These drying conditions will allow for more active fire behavior. Areas with mixed conifer vegetation and heavy dead and down trees will experience the most fire activity.
Evacuations, Closures, and Fire Restrictions: Mandatory evacuations are in place in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages. For specific evacuation information, see Gunnison County Emergency Management at www.gunnisoncounty.org. You may sign up to receive emergency alerts on your phones or other devices at: https://bit.ly/3QhZVZg. An area, road, and trail closure has been implemented on National Forest System lands near the fire area. For specifics see this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1126172.pdf . BLM has implemented a temporary closure in the fire vicinity. For details see this link: www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/southwest-district . County Roads in the fire vicinity are barricaded. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask visitors to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area. There are currently no fire restrictions in Gunnison County. Should restrictions be implemented, they will be posted at this site: https://westslopefireinfo.com/gunnison-county/ . Wildfires are a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft, including drones. If you fly, we can’t. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Lowline Fire Statistics:
Size: 1770 acres
Containment: 47%
Total Personnel: 394
Location: 14 mi. NNW of Gunnison, CO
Reported: 8:00 am July 26, 2023
Cause: lightning
