Type 3 Incident Management
Bryan Gaines, Incident Commander
Information Phone: 970-648-4470 (public), 970-765-7123 (media)
Email: 2023.lowline@firenet.gov
Information Staffing Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Special Note: The Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Lowline Fire yesterday at 6 a.m.
Current Situation: The Lowline Fire saw no growth yesterday, and containment of the fire remains at 55 percent. There were favorable weather conditions and decreased fire behavior while fire crews maintained their patrolling and monitoring of the fire along containment lines. The majority of smoke occurred yesterday afternoon in pockets of vegetation burning on the interior of the fire. No firefighter injuries were reported, and no air suppression flights were needed.
Crews continue patrolling the northeastern area of the fire perimeter between Middle Creek and Mill Creek. The containment lines in this area are holding well after the Red Flag event. Firefighters are working to locate and extinguish any areas of residual heat. Additionally, crews are working to place hoses, pumps, and necessary equipment near an area where the fire pushed beyond containment lines several days ago, as a precaution.
Firefighters are also monitoring the mountain ridge in the southwestern portion of the fire, between Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek near the West Elk Wilderness boundary. Due to the steep terrain and danger to firefighters, crews are using a confinement strategy to manage the fire in this area. More information regarding confinement fire management and how it works can be found here: https://youtu.be/GYfyiH4VPZk
Weather & Fuel Conditions: Today will see temperatures in the high 70s and an increase in moisture, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. However, there is not much precipitation expected over the fire area. The relative humidity is anticipated to be around 30 percent. Temperatures around the fire area are predicted to be in the mid-to-high 70s with west/northwest winds of 8-12 miles per hour.
Evacuations, Closures, and Fire Restrictions: A pre-evacuation order remains in effect for CR 727, Mill Creek. No other evacuations or pre-evacuations are in place near the fire. For additional evacuation information, see Gunnison County Emergency Management at www.gunnisoncounty.org. You may sign up to receive emergency alerts at: https://bit.ly/3QhZVZg.
National Forest area, road, and trail closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1126172.pdf. BLM temporary closure: https://tinyurl.com/5n8s7xee.
County Roads in the fire vicinity are barricaded. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask visitors to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area.
Fire restrictions in Gunnison County: none.
Smoke Outlook reports: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/ed63b240
