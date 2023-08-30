Size: 1899 acres Cause:
Lightning Jurisdiction:
USFS Containment: 55%
The Lowline Fire has increased in size by 28 acres in the past week, with the growth occurring away from identified values toward the West Elk Wilderness. The containment lines and natural features are holding and restricting fire growth to the west, as intended. The fire area has received intermittent rain showers but it is expected to continue holding heat until snowfall. Fire suppression resources remain in place, assessing fire activity and protecting values at risk. Firefighters are prepared for quick response should fire conditions change and their presence will continue until the fire is declared out.
For additional information:
GMUG National Forests Fire Information hotline: (970) 874-6602 GMUG National Forests website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
West Slope Fire Information website: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.