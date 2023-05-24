Join our FREE events this May focusing on Mental Health awareness! Here are just a few things to be part of!
We're partnering with Telluride Humane Society to host a Puppy Therapy event to reduce stress and promote mental health. You'll be able to not only enjoy puppies but also have an opportunity to adopt a puppy and get your pet vaccines; this was made possible through a grant received by the Telluride Marshal's Office through PetCo.
Take a Mental Health First Aid Class for Adults and learn to support people facing mental health and substance challenges.
Take a safeTALK class and learn to help those with signs of suicide and connect people to crucial resources by becoming certified in safeTALK Suicide Alertness.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com.
