In 2021, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association promoted a Meat-in Day in Colorado in response to Governor Polis’ announced Meat-out Day the same year. Meat-in Day has continued each year since in order to bring awareness to the sustainability and long-lasting economic impact agriculture has on Colorado’s economy. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association encourages Coloradans to take advantage of this opportunity, enjoy what your community has to offer from local organizations, ranchers and restaurants, while meeting with family and friends for a meat meal. Agriculture generates 47-million dollars to the Delta County economy on an annual basis.
In celebration of our heritage, the Black Mesa Cattlewomen, in cooperation with the Delta County Livestock Association, Homestead Natural Meats, Delta County Farm and Livestock Bureau and Zack’s Bar-B-Q, will hold the 3rd annual Meat-In Day on Saturday, March 18. Join us at the drive-through at Zack’s Bar-B-Q, 721 E. Bridge St., Hotchkiss, from 11 am to 2 pm for a meal of a beef burger, chips and a bottle of water in exchange for a donation to the scholarship and education funds.
Delta Cattlewomen, in cooperation with Homestead Natural Meats, Delta County Farm and Livestock Bureau, and Delta County Livestock Association, will also be serving beef burgers with chips and a bottle of water at the Homestead Natural Meats retail store, located at 230 North Palmer Street in Delta, from 11 am to 2 pm. Donations will also be accepted.
High Wire Ranch will have HWR bison brisket at the Rogers Mesa Store on Hwy. 92, two miles west of Hotchkiss. They will be serving from 11 am to 1 pm, or until they run out. All donations will go to the upkeep of Rogers Mesa Community House.
