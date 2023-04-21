The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCFP) has recently been made aware of several consumer scams that are running in multiple states regarding health plan enrollments and coverage; these scams are directed at members and can result in phone and text outreach directing members to take certain steps or face consequences.
Scammers may be targeting Health First Colorado (Colorado's Medicaid Program) and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) members through text messages and phone calls:
- They threaten members and applicants with loss of health coverage,
- They demand money, and/or
- They ask for personal information and may even threaten legal action.
HCPF does not ask members or applicants for money or personal information over phone or text; HCPF does not threaten legal action over phone or text. Never give money or personal information as a result of a phone call or text message.
Members, applicants and partners should visit the CDHCP website for more information and report potential scam messages to the Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit.
