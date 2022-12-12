On Tuesday, December 20, the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans (WHAFV) will sponsor a free coffee get-together for Delta County veterans. Set for 10 a.m. to noon, the event takes place at The Pondy, 220-West Main Street, in downtown Cedaredge. Veterans are welcome to drop in at any time.
The veterans’ coffee meets at the same location on the third Tuesday of every month. Veterans of every branch, every era and every ability are welcome. If veterans planning to attend have not already done so, they are encouraged to bring their DD-214 discharge papers so they can be registered for WHAFV services.
The WHAFV’s Warrior Resource Center is located at 4-Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose. In addition to sponsoring monthly coffees in area communities, the center offers a variety of services. Services include a PTSD support group, a stroke and brain injury support group, and social interaction events for veterans and spouses.
The center’s mission, as stated on their website, is “to set the standard in serving those who stepped up to serve all of us. By strengthening services, identifying and filling gaps, creating programs and removing barriers, we prepare a place where any veteran can connect and feel supported by their community.”
For more information, call the Warrior Resource Center at 970-765-2210 or visit their webpage at https://www.whafv.org/
