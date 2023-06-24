Cedar Circle Counseling located in Cedaredge, CO is excited to announce we are growing with two new clinicians joining our team! This increases our ability to provide support for those in Delta County via telehealth, which is particularly helpful for those who live rural and can’t drive the distance to visit a clinic. Mental health therapy can be available to anyone with a phone or internet connection, no matter how busy. Ours is a local clinic with real people in our community, not a large corporation from out of state that doesn’t understand the unique culture and setting of the Western Slope.
One of our new therapists is Resa Moran, MA, LPCC who is the school counselor from the former Hotchkiss High School and currently at the Delta Middle School. She is working towards becoming a licensed professional counselor and comes to the clinic with significant background working with teens and kids of many ages for nearly a decade, plus an educational history. “My passion for creating connections and building relationships and my intention to understand emotional processes and healing led me to this profession. I take a person-centered approach and enjoy working with all ages – children to adults.” We are very pleased to have her join us. She is offering her services through telehealth (online video) and some limited in- person as well. Resa says, “I strive to help clients work towards emotional healing that will improve relationships and the overall quality of daily experiences. I use an assortment of treatment modalities including mindfulness, Motivational Interviewing, and Cognitive and Solution-Focused therapies. I strive to assist clients in the navigation of life challenges as clients find well-being for themselves and in their relationships.”
Travis Wernet, BA joins the team as a counselor finishing his internship hours and will become a candidate for licensure in the next few months. He comes with decades of experience in the mental health field working for adult crisis stabilization residential and youth residential facilities, including much-needed counseling for at-risk youth. “For two decades I’ve worked with many diverse individuals contending with all varieties of psychological challenges as well as substance abuse, trauma and domestic violence. For the past 20 years I have also helped numerous individuals and groups to discover the richness found in exploring the meaning of dreams for achieving overall wellbeing. I deeply value being invited into the engagement of aiding and assisting folks in the rewarding efforts towards creating wholeness and becoming one’s healthiest self within community.” Travis goes on to say, “Work with people of all ages and also with families is my passion. Approaches include DBT/CBT, Dream Work, Music Therapy, Mindfulness, Collaboration-Centered Therapy and Carl Jung’s Analytical Psychology.” We’re so glad that he has joined our team offering support to the Western Slope.
Cedar Circle Counseling was formed a year and a half ago to provide telehealth therapy services to the North Fork, Cedaredge, and Delta areas, extending across the Western Slope. There was a strong need for services to be online during COVID with the flexibility of receiving care from home, and that convenience has made mental health treatment accessible to many more people. Mardi Clewett Von Ronne, MA, LPC started off working in the area at the CMH Hotchkiss office back in 2019. Her weekly itinerary included visiting the five schools of North Fork – in Paonia, Hotchkiss, and Crawford, to offer counseling support, psycho-educational materials and boys and girls socio-emotional groups. Mardi says “Telehealth has been a real asset to our community. People who otherwise found it hard to seek counseling and mental health treatment found they could make their appointments and didn’t have to leave home. There’s been tremendous success working virtually especially with teens, kids, and those with health problems who otherwise might have trouble driving to their appointments.” The clinic continues to offer care primarily through Zoom (online video) with occasional in-person meetings in Cedaredge, and doesn’t rule out setting up a brick-and-mortar office in the future.
Both our new clinicians take Medicaid and self-pay. To find out more about the clinic, please visit www.CedarCircleCounseling.com or call 970-628-0910 to enroll with getting support with one of our clinicians.
