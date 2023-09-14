Location: 2 miles North of the town of Telluride at approximately 12,000’ elevation
Size: 1/10 acre Cause: Lightning Containment: 100%
Behavior: Smoldering and creeping Jurisdiction: USFS
Threatened Structures: 0
The Mill Creek Fire was reported Monday, Sept. 11, on the Uncompahgre National Forest, approximately 2 miles North of the town of Telluride at approximately 12,000’ elevation. An engine crew hiked to the area yesterday, Sept. 12 and completed a containment line around the fire, removing the burnable fuels surrounding the area around the lightning struck tree and ensuring a stop to current fire spread. The size of the fire was updated to approximately 1/10 of an acre and is now 100% contained.
Firefighter and public safety are the priorities for this incident. We will continue to monitor the situation and have firefighters ready to respond if conditions change. Smoke may be visible to the town of Telluride and the surrounding area until significant wetting precipitation occurs. Please do not call 911 regarding smoke from this fire.
This will be the final update for the Mill Creek Fire unless conditions change. For additional information:
GMUG National Forests Fire Information hotline: (970) 874-6602 West Slope Fire Information website: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
