On Saturday, March 11, 2023 the Delta County 911 Communication Center received a report that 25-year old Hotchkiss resident Omar Merlos was overdue and reported missing after he was last seen at his residence near Hotchkiss the night before. Deputies learned Omar, an employee at the Short Stop in Hotchkiss, would normally arrive early in the morning to open the store but he had failed to show up for work on Saturday morning and he and his vehicle were missing.
On Sunday, March 12, 2023 the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle matching the description of Mr. Merlos’ just inside Gunnison County on Bear Creek Road near Somerset. Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the vehicle which was confirmed to belong to Mr. Merlos. Due to the car being found in Gunnison County, Deputies requested assistance from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and West Elk Search and Rescue Team who arrived a short time later to assist in the search for Mr. Merlos near his vehicle.
During a search of the area near the vehicle, responders located the body of a deceased adult male, believed to be Omar Merlos, near Bear Creek. Responders from both Delta and Gunnison Counties worked to recover the body and the Gunnison County Coroner’s Office later arrived on scene to assume the death investigation along with Investigators.
The Gunnison County Coroner’s Office through a forensic autopsy was able to confirm the identity of the deceased individual as that of Omar Merlos of Hotchkiss and his next of kin was notified. Investigators from both the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Hotchkiss Police Department, have continued to investigate Mr. Merlos’ death. Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor and Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie have received many calls over the past week from citizens concerned that foul play was involved in Omar Merlos’ death and concerns there may be a public safety threat to the residents in the North Fork Valley.
Following a preliminary investigation by a team of investigators from both the Delta and Gunnison County Sheriff’s Offices, Sheriff Taylor and Sheriff Murdie want to assure the public that there is no threat to public safety and there is no evidence of foul play involved in Mr. Merlos’ death. Based on evidence collected at the scene and during the forensic autopsy, investigators have determined Mr. Merlos died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Investigators from both Sheriff’s Offices are continuing to investigate this incident as a Suicide. Sheriff Taylor and Sheriff Murdie, along with their staff, wish to extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Merlos’ family and friends during this difficult time.
We would also like to remind residents that if you, a friend or family member is having suicidal or self-harm thoughts, you are encouraged to call the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 9-8-8 to speak with a crisis councilor or call the AXIS Health System Crisis Center in Montrose at 970-247-5245. Both numbers can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Don’t want to call but need help or someone to talk to? You can text “TALK” to 38255 for the Colorado Crisis Services team or send a text to 9-1-1 and an emergency dispatcher will connect you with a mental health professional.
