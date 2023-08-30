Mountain Harvest Festival 2023 is on its way, and organizers have put together a weekend that is sure to entertain. Building on the success of last year’s celebration, the Creative Coalition has a full schedule of activities and music that is sure to attract a sizable crowd. Attendees will be treated to special events, a cornucopia of music and food in the park, as well as a host of related events around the North Fork Valley, including farm and wine tours, a slow food dinner, and much more. The main event will have the 200 block of Grand Avenue transformed into a street concert like no other, with Flobots and The Yawpers on the Grand Stage Saturday night. Mountain Harvest Festival happens from September 22nd through September 24th.
Don’t miss this opportunity to advertise your business in the official Mountain Harvest Festival Guide. The guide will offer full color on every page and be inserted as a special section in the High Country Spotlight’s Wednesday, September 13th edition. Packed full of Harvest Fest information, advertisers will benefit from additional guides available at locations around Paonia, the North Fork Valley, and at Mountain Harvest Festival. That’s 12,000 copies of the guide mailed and distributed throughout Delta County and at the festival.
This well-attended festival only happens once a year. If you want to advertise your goods or services in this year’s Mountain Harvest Festival Guide, contact Mari, your sales representative, or send your ad copy or artwork to display@highcountryushopper.com. To reserve your space, give Mari a call at 970-903-6764. The Mountain Harvest Festival Guide ad deadline is Friday, September 1st!
Get ready for a weekend to remember in September and enjoy this year’s Mountain Harvest Festival!
