On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Delta Police Department is joining forces with all of its fellow first responders from Delta County, including Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, and Paonia, to celebrate the 40th annual National Night Out. Residents and community members throughout Delta County are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. This annual community-building campaign is taking place at Cleland Park on Tuesday, August 1 from 6 to 9 pm.
National Night Out first began in 1984 as a community-police awareness progam. The goal behind this event is to build trust and bolster partnerships between police and the communities they serve, focusing on crime prevention and drug awareness. Encouraging citizen participation in community policing through engagement in business and neighborhood watch programs increases the eyes and ears of law enforcement, and empowers people to take a stand against crime and build strength from within their communities. Research has found that just a 10% increase in citizen participation equates to a 50% increase in policing manpower.
Last year, city of Delta organizers focused on the fentanyl crisis, as Community Policing Coordinator, Mindy Brennan, was personally impacted by that from the death of her brother due to fentanyl poisoning in 2019. The National Night Out event was the starting point of local drug outreach programs which have found partnerships with organizations like Advocates for Recovery and Western Colorado Area Health Education Center. Delta PD has spoken at every middle and high school in Delta County to warn children about the risks of drugs now that fentanyl is circulating through illicit drug supplies nationwide. The Delta-Montrose Opioid Response Group was born out of public response to these drug awareness programs, and is active in planning and facilitating more events and outreach in our region.
The goal for this year’s event is to partner with fellow first responders throughout the valley, including all municipalities, and county partners including Delta County Volunteer Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Office Delta County Ambulance District, Cedaredge Police Department, Cedaredge Volunteer Fire Department, Hotchkiss Police Department, and Paonia Police Department. In addition to our first responders, the Delta Family Center, Advocates For Recovery, The Nature Connection, Delta Health, The Abraham Connection, High Desert K9 Association, City of Delta Recreation Center, the Delta Elks Lodge #1235, Tri-County Health Network, Delta County Health Department, Hilltop, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be present.
National Night Out festivities will kick off at 6 pm at Cleland Park, located at 790 Howard Street in Delta. Activities will include bounce houses, a climbing wall, live music, Police K9’s, and much more! Community resource organizations will be on hand to offer public safety information, drug awareness programs, and crime prevention strategies. Representative Matt Soper will be addressing attendees between 7:15 to 7:45 pm. Let’s work together to connect our communities and make them better places to live!
For more information, please contact the Delta Police Department’s Community Policing Coordinator, Mindy Brennan, at 970.874.7566 ext. 211, or mindy@cityofdelta.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.