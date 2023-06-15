A new comet was discovered on survey plates taken by the Mount Lemmon Observatory (MLO), in the Santa Catalina Mountains, northeast of Tucson, Arizona, back on April 23 of this year.
The comet, C/2023 H2 (Lemmon), is currently located between the constellation of Canes Venatici and the last star in the Big Dipper asterism in the Ursa Major constellation with an estimated magnitude of 19.77 (an unaided human eye can only see down to a magnitude of 6 – 6.5).
As of 5:30am this morning, the distance from our Earth to the comet is 206,453,674.46 miles (332,256,221 kilometers), or 2.220996 Astronomical Units. It takes light reflected off the comet 18 minutes and 28.2875 seconds to reach us.
Comet C/2023 H2 (Lemmon) will begin to become visible by binoculars or small telescopes around October 9, 2023, with a forecasted magnitude of 9.77. On that morning, at 3:30am, it will be 5 degrees above the northern horizon. By sunrise, around 7:00am, it will be 35 degrees above the northeastern horizon. That night it will be 22 degrees above the northwestern horizon at sunset (around 6:30pm), and then set below the northern horizon by 10:00pm. It will still be located between the constellations of Canes Venatici and Ursa Major, but now by the “bowl” of the Big Dipper.
It is forecasted to reach its brightest magnitude of 5.76 on November 9, 2023, 52 degrees above the western horizon. Its closest approach to our Earth happens on November 11, 2023, at a distance of 17,941,875.291 miles (28,874,757 kilometers) or 0.193016 Astronomical Units.
There is no information at this time that shows the size of this comet, but it does show it having an orbital period of 3,872 years. So, this will be our one and only time to see it.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.