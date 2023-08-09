Location: 16 miles east southeast of Ridgway, Colorado on the East Fork of the Cimarron River, 9.7 miles south of the East Fork trailhead in the Uncompahgre Wilderness.
Size: 0.10 acres
Cause: Under Investigation
Jurisdiction: USFS
Containment: 0%
At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, the East Fork Fire was reported by a hiker passing through the area. The fire is approximately 0.10 acres in size with moderate spread potential and smoldering fire behavior in a stand of timber and brush. The fire is being monitored by aircraft and firefighters will be assigned to the fire today to begin suppression efforts.
Smoke may be visible in the area of National Forest System Trail #228–East Fork trail, north of Matterhorn Peak for the next several days. There are no trail or road closures in place at this time and no structures are threatened. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask forest users to avoid the area. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities for this incident.
For additional information:
GMUG National Forests Fire Information Hotline: (970) 874-6602
GMUG National Forests website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
West Slope Fire Information website: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
