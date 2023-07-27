Name: Lowline Fire
Location: 14 miles north northeast of Gunnison, CO, 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte, Colorado Located on a ridge at 9400 ft elevation between Squirrel and Mill Creeks, 3.5 miles west of County Road 730, Ohio Pass Road.
Size: Approximately 20 acres
Cause: Lightning
Jurisdiction: USFS
Containment: 0%
Threatened Structures: 0
At approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, the Lowline Fire was reported on the north aspect of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks in Gunnison County.
The fire is approximately 20 acres in size with moderate spread potential, individual tree torching with active growth in spruce and aspen forest with heavy dead and down timber. Three engines and one hand crew are on scene working to suppress the fire with additional resources en route. A Type 2 helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control in Montrose is assisting. The fire is zero percent contained as of 3 p.m.
Smoke may be visible in the area for the next several days. No structures are threatened. National Forest System Trail-Lowline trail #438 is closed and other nearby roads and trails may be impacted with smoke and firefighter activity. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask visitors to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities for this incident.
Fire managers would like to remind visitors to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites, and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.
Fire Information Links:
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: (970) 874-6602
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests website: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
