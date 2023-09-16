Location: East of Divide road, North of Spring Creek Canyon.
The fire is approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado.
Size: 20 acres
Cause: Unknown–under Investigation
Containment: 0%
Behavior: Running, spotting and torching Jurisdiction:USFS
Threatened Structures: 0
At approximately 3:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept.10, the Spring Creek Fire was reported on the Uncompahgre National Forest, approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado. The fire is approximately 20 acres with high spread potential and active fire behavior. It is zero percent contained. One engine and one Type 2 Helicopter are on scene, with three engines and two large air tankers en route. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities for this incident. Please do not call 911. All updates will be posted to the GMUG Fire Info Facebook page.
For additional information:
GMUG National Forests Fire Information hotline: (970) 874-6602 West Slope Fire Information website: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com GMUG Fire Info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
