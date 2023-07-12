Paonia has hired Stefen Wynn as its new Town Administrator. To introduce him to the community, we are holding a Meet-and-Greet Potluck tonight, July 12, from 6:00 to 7:30 in the Community Room at town hall.
Stefen is coming from Neptune Beach, FL with his wife and three children. He has one high-school-aged child and two children in grade school. He has been town administrator for two other towns prior to coming to Paonia and has a great deal of experience in water, finance, grant writing, and transportation. He was unanimously chosen from a field of three finalists, and we are excited to have him and his family join us. He is thrilled to be coming to a small town like the one he grew up in.
Please come tonight and welcome Stefen and his family with Paonia warmth and good food.
Planning Commission Seat Opening
The Town of Paonia Planning Commission has an opening for a member. The planning commission studies and recommends appropriate zoning classifications for all annexations to the town and amendments to the Zoning Map of the town. It also is key to the preparation of the Master Plan, which the town is currently in the process of revising. If you want to be a key part of this important process, which will be the guiding document for the town for the next five to ten years, now is the time to be on the planning commission.
You can apply by sending a letter to the Town of Paonia, PO Box 460, Paonia, CO 81428, or email Paonia@townofpaonia.com. There is also a form to fill out which can be found at https://townofpaonia.colorado.gov/sites/townofpaonia/files/documents/committee_volunteer_interest_in_serving_form_2021.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.