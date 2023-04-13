The Senior Class of 2023 Students and Parents would like to say an Enormous Thank You to the American Legion and the North Fork Community for coming to our Navajo Taco dinner on March 31st. The money raised from this and other events will be used for the Seniors Graduation Night Celebration. We appreciate everyone’s support.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
