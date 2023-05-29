Recent winter runoff produced a washout on National Forest System Road (NFSR) #525-Potter Basin road located at mile post 1.172 on the Ouray Ranger District, northeast of 25 Mesa Guard Station. The road is not passable and is temporarily closed. Closure barricades have been placed on both sides of the washout. There is a passenger vehicle turnaround at mile post 1.084. Forest Service engineers are assessing the damage. We urge visitors to avoid the area and respect road closure signs.
To stay safe, help protect our forests, and communities, remember to “know before you go” and check current forest road and trail conditions.
Never camp in a dry wash or in areas with debris lines or other signs of previous flooding.
Even small storms can turn dry streambeds into raging torrents in a matter of minutes.
Avoid camping in areas that are subject to flooding such as stream beads, narrow canyons and
washes.
Never drive around road barriers or through flooded roads; cars can be swept away in only 2
feet of moving water.
Never walk or drive through fast flowing water - turn around, don't drown!
Flash floods can occur at any time of the year; be alert for the possibility of flash floods anytime
that rain is in the forecast.
Report any National Forest System road and trail damage to the nearest national forest office.
Please check our Facebook page for updates and contact your local Ranger District for current conditions before heading out on your trip.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
