In the aftermath of a year where roughly 50 million Americans quit their jobs, the challenges faced by nonprofits, often with tighter budgets, less staff, and increased workloads, have only compounded. Nonprofits across the Western Slope, comprised of Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, and Pitkin counties, are not immune to these challenges and need support to develop effective solutions.
Community Resource Center (CRC) is a capacity building nonprofit organization that convenes nonprofits across the state of Colorado and runs the Rural Action Network™, a program that fosters regional collaboration and organizes Regional Leadership Committees (RLCs), which host events for nonprofit professionals to help strengthen organizations and tackle unique regional issues.
Along with leaders from the Western Slope, CRC will be hosting an in-person event on July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College Rifle Campus in western Garfield County called “New Challenges, Stronger Organizations”.
The event will provide nonprofits across the region a space to discuss important trends in the Western Slope nonprofit sector, hear from and connect with nonprofit and foundation leaders addressing these challenges, and learn about tools and skills to support their critical missions. Sessions will be led by nonprofit leaders, foundation representatives, and CRC staff. Workshop topics will include approaches to staff retention, resource development, resource sharing, and collaboration.
“We will provide the tools and resources that nonprofit staff can use in real-time,” says Jeff Corn, Chair of the Western Slope RLC, and Eagle County Public Health and Environment employee. “Attendees will walk out of this event with new and valuable approaches to today’s challenges in the Colorado nonprofit sector.”
Performance artist Merrily Talbott will bring her talents to the day by involving attendees in interactive exercises designed to enhance focus and encourage participation. Meals and snacks are provided to all who register for the event.
For more information, click here, or contact Lisa Duran at lisa.duran@crcamerica.org
