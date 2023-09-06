North Delta Adobe Badlands Cleanup Day

Intersection of Trap Club Road & Fairview Road
Saturday, October 21 from 8 am to 2 pm
Join the Delta County Commissioners, CHT Resources, volunteers, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to clean up the North Delta Adobe Badlands!
We welcome all volunteers to help us clean up our Dobies!
We will provide roll-off dumpsters and trash bags.
Please bring sunscreen, gloves, a hat, and water.
