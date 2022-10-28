This year marks the 31st Annual North Fork Children’s Christmas Party and we are looking forward to making this the best party ever! Since COVID put a stop to the last two years, the team is excited about this year’s event! Although Santa and his Elves delivered presents to the North Fork children the past two years, we’re looking forward to hosting the party this year! As in the past, we have sent out applications through the North Fork schools to identify the most needy children for this year’s gift bags, and have already received a large number of families needing assistance. Once again, we’re enlisting your help for the children. North Fork Children’s Christmas Party is a charitable organization and all checks are tax deductible. One hundred percent of your dollars will be used for the children’s gifts.
At this year’s Christmas Party, held at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss, infants through ten years of age will each receive a large bag of wrapped gifts including winter jackets or shoes, pants and shirts, toys, books, crayons, bath towels, crib quilts for babies, three pairs of socks and underwear, warm hats and gloves. Gift certificates will be mailed to needy children over ten years of age that are in elementary school.
The cost to sponsor a child is $50.00 You can deposit your donation at the United Business Bank (formerly First State Bank) of Hotchkiss, Paonia and Crawford. These banks have an account in the name of “North Fork Children’s Christmas Fund”. Or if you wish, you may send donations to P.O. Box 508, Crawford, CO 81415 or give to the committee members named below. Please make checks payable to North Fork Children’s Christmas Party. We are counting on you to continue the community tradition!
At the Gift Bag Delivery of Christmas 2021, your generosity fulfilled the prayer and dreams of 188 children. Your kindness brought Christmas to these youngsters, in many cases making this the happiest day of the year!
Please don’t forget us! We will hold the Community Gift Wrapping on Saturday, December 3rd. If you would like to wrap presents, call Pam Bliss to sign up at 970-021-5641. And please, if you can, sponsor a child!
We wish you the special blessings of the Holiday Season,
The Committee for the North Fork Children’s Christmas Party
Pam Bliss, Marsha Grant, Jackie Parks, Susie Coombe, Linda Lario and Tom Hanna
