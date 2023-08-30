Attention parents and FFA members! This year the North Fork FFA will be traveling to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis! If you are interested, please attend the meeting on August 21, at 6 pm in the ag room at North Fork High School to learn more about the trip. Information packets, for those who request them, will be sent home with students on the 15th of August. Please call or email if you have any questions. The trip will be October 31 through November 5. The North Fork chapter only attends the convention every other year unless students qualify to compete.
