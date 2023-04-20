21 members of the Colorado Future Business Leaders of America from North Fork High School had the opportunity to attend and compete at the 2023 FBLA State Leadership Conference. Throughout the conference, students made connections with FBLA members from across the state, networked with business professionals, showcased their talents and skills, and became better leaders within their schools and communities. This three-day conference provided members with various educational workshops, inspiring and powerful keynote speakers, and the opportunity to get involved in community service projects.
Over 3,000 Colorado students and advisers attended this conference. Members competed in over 70 different competitive events ranging from objective tests, to roleplays, to speeches. North Fork High School brought home several awards and honors for our members and school throughout the conference including: Colorado District 9 State Officer Brailey Angelovich 3rd Place in Web Design Sarah Green Joel Rodriguez Guereque Sidney Neff 7th Place in UX Design Faith Frazier 10th Place in E-Business Ryder Hart Jose Mojarro James LaBounty SLC Scholarship Zoey Duncan Gold Level Champion Chapter North Fork High School
North Fork High School wants to thank the generous sponsors who made this trip possible for students: Susan Whittlesey, Kelly Johnston, North Fork Booster Club, North Fork Alumni Association, Lasting Impressions, Paonia Fire Department, Hotchkiss Fire Department, Delta Sales Yard, Bank of Colorado, Hotchkiss Rotary, First Colorado National Bank, Liz Hendrick, North Fork Mavericks 4H Club, North Fork CTE (Engineering, Business, Multimedia, Computer Science). Colorado FBLA, a chartered member of the National FBLA, is a registered 501 (c)3. Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.
Colorado FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Clara Pena and Tim Esgar at clara.pena@deltaschools.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.