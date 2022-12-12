Dust off your dancing shoes, don your best attire and join the North Fork High School Jazz Band and the North Fork Community Band for a night of swing music!
Save the date – Saturday, December 10, and come out to the North Fork High School for dance lessons and live music. The fun begins at 6 pm with swing dance lessons taught by Morgan MacInnis. All ages and ability levels are welcome.
Live music starts at 7 pm and everyone is encouraged to dance or simply relax and enjoy the music.
This is sure to be a fun date n night or a blast for the whole family. Cost to attend is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Appetizers will be included.
Swing into the North Fork High School for an amazing fun-filled evening!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.