Congratulations to Malachi Deck who was notified this week that he is a 2023 Daniels Scholar! The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated students to attend the college of their choice. This program provides up to $100,000 to support tuition, books and room and board expenses. Malachi plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in Chemical Engineering. Well done Malachi!
