The newly rebranded North Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce) held its first Business After Hours networking event on Wednesday, August 30, at Zen Zen Gardens’ scenic location outside Paonia.
Approximately 50 business owners from around the North Fork Valley enjoyed charcuterie and local wine while networking and learning about the vision of the new chamber. The newly elected chairperson, Alex Lammers of Lammers Insurance, welcomed guests to the inaugural event. The position of chairperson is in place of the president. Keynote speakers for the evening were Aaron Cooley of Cooley’s Heating and Cooling and Kevin Kropp of First Fruits Organic Farms.
The position of chairperson
When asked about the chamber's vision, Lammers says the North Fork Valley Chamber will serve Hotchkiss, Paonia, Crawford, and the surrounding area. “We envision a connected, collaborative, and prosperous North Fork Valley with a strong appreciation and understanding of the importance of its business people and a concern for their wellbeing.”
The name change to North Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce will be finalized when the new bylaws are complete during the annual meeting in November. Feedback from the public in the North Fork has been very positive. Alex added, “The shift will allow us to have a larger pool of volunteers and resources to achieve more of our valley and create collaboration between the three towns.
The restructured North Fork Valley Chamber encourages citizens of the valley to reach out concerning any new businesses coming to the valley so that they might facilitate and help to publicize a ribbon-cutting ceremony on their opening day. It is their hope that anyone in the community who would like to subscribe to their weekly newsletter or are interested in joining the chamber reach out to nfvchamber@gmail.com.
