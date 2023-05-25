Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Society Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 29, 9:30 am at HCHS Museum. Featuring a presentation by David Cotten, Commander of the Lunch/Cotton American Legion Post in Crawford to honor Victor Haglund, a Crawford casualty of the Vietnam conflict. For more information, call 970-872-3780.
American Legion Post 190 will honor our veterans with a gun salute and taps at the Crawford Garden of Memories Cemetery on Sunday, May 28, at 11 am. Foll
The Memorial Day Dinner will be held at the Crawford Methodist Church at 11:30 am to 2 pm. Homestead Roast Beef dinner with all the fixings, including salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and dessert. The meal is $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The event is sponsored by the Fruitland Mesa Club, Needle Rock and the Maher-Onion Valley Club.
.
Memorial Day ceremonies presented by the Paonia American Legion. Somerset Cemetery 9 am, Cedar Hill Cemetery 10 am, the bridge by the school 10:30 am, and Bethlehem Cemetery 11 am.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
