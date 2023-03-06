The Colorado Grand Classic Charity Tour has gifted two $10,000 Scholarships to North Fork Valley High School and North Fork home schooled students who are continuing their education in either Colorado or Utah. The Hotchkiss Chamber and the Ute Trails Auto Club are each coordinating the two selection committees.
The application deadline is March 10, at 2 pm. Contact Spencer Mahaffey Lightfoot, school counselor, North Fork High Schook, 438 Miners Way, Hotchkiss, CO 81419 – 970-872-3882. Spencer.lightfoot@deltaschools.com for an application. Or download an application by copying this web address into your browser:
www.northforkvalley.net/userfiles/files/sidebar/colorado%20grand%20scholarship%20application.docx
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.