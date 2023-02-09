Sportspersons from across Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region are invited to attend the Spring Sportsperson's Caucus meeting to discuss a variety of important issues involving hunting, fishing, and conservation at the Grand Junction Regional Office on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Participants unable to attend in person can participate through zoom. Anyone wishing to attend via zoom will need to register using this link.
During the Northwest Region Sportsperson’s Caucus, staff from CPW will be presenting and answer questions on the following topics from attendees:
- Northwest Region Area Updates
- Updates from Northwest Region Terrestrial Biologist
- Updates from Northwest Region Aquatic Biologist
- Update on State Wildlife Area Regulations
CPW representatives will attend and help answer questions outside of the presentation topics; however, agency officials stress they are there only to assist. Topics of discussion are determined by caucus members and the public.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife relies on the feedback we hear at the Regional Caucus to help give guidance in setting policies, regulations and resource management,” said Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black. “Delegates and attendees have the opportunity for direct communication with CPW about hunting, fishing and other issues in the Northwest Region. Your input on these topics is invaluable and we want to hear from you.”
If you wish to submit questions in advance of the meeting to be sure your topic is covered, please email those to Rachael.Gonzales@state.co.us.
Meeting Details:
What: CPW Northwest Region Hybrid Sportsperson's Caucus
When: Wednesday, February 15 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: CPW Northwest Regional Office (Hunters Education Building)
711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction, CO
Hybrid Location: Zoom (link to register)
For more information about the Sportsperson's Roundtable, visit the CPW website.
