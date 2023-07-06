Sportspersons from across Colorado are invited to attend the Northwest Region’s Sportsperson's Caucus meeting to discuss a variety of hunting, fishing, and conservation topics important to you at Cameo Shooting and Education Complexfrom 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
Participants unable to attend in person can stream the meeting on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife YouTube Channel.
During the Northwest Region Sportsperson’s Caucus, attendees will hear presentations on the following topics.
- Upcoming Northwest Region Delegate Election Information
- Proposed fishery management changes on the Blue River and at Dillon Lake
- Northwest Region Terrestrial and Aquatic updates
In addition to the above topics, attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions on hunting and angling topics of concern to them. CPW representatives will be in attendance to help answer questions outside of the presentation topics.
“Feedback from hunters and anglers is extremely valuable,” said Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black. “At Regional Sportsperson's Caucus meetings, delegates and attendees have an opportunity for direct communication with CPW about hunting, fishing, and other issues in the Northwest Region. CPW relies on the feedback we hear to help give guidance in setting policies, regulations, and resource management.”
If you have feedback or questions, but are unable to attend or wish to submit feedback or questions in advance of the meeting to be sure your topic is covered, please fill out the Northwest Region July 12 Sportsperson’s Caucus Meeting Questionnaire.
Northwest Region Hybrid Sportsperson's Caucus Meeting Details
Date: Wednesday, July 12
Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Where: Cameo Shooting and Education Complex
3934 I 9/10 Rd, De Beque, CO 81630
Hybrid Location: CPW YouTube Channel
For more information about the Sportsperson's Roundtable, visit the CPW website.
