Christmas tree permits for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Oct. 13, 2022. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found here. The Forest Service will continue offering online permit sales through Recreation.gov for the 2022 season. In person transactions may be available depending upon the ranger district. For more information on office hours and vendor options visit our website. To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-toknow information before purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. “Coloradans have been cutting their very own Christmas trees in the GMUG National Forests for generations,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “Lifelong memories and family traditions are created during these special times and the GMUG is honored to be part of this treasured experience.” Cutting a Christmas Tree improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated strands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife. For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
