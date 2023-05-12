Visitors are invited to view the newly redecorated clubhouse at the Cedaredge Golf Course during an open house event. Scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, the event is sponsored by the golf course’s Ladies’ and Men’s Clubs.
The interior walls of the clubhouse have been repainted and redesigned to accommodate an on-going display of works by eleven local artists. Each work of art is labeled with the artist’s name and contact information. The artwork is available for purchase by contacting the artist directly.
The golf course’s new pro shop will feature its updated inventory and The Lucky Shot restaurant, managed by Teri Drake, will host a cash bar. Free appetizers will be served. Visitors are welcome to stay for dinner at their own expense.
The open house is a community effort. Karen Locke helped organize the event. The golf course’s new pro, Winston Howe, welcomed the idea of displaying local artwork. OB Promotions, a non-profit corporation which aids in promoting the golf course, purchased an artwork hanging system. Marko Marino installed the system and Dale Russell Smith, assisted by Jennifer Riefenberg, hung the art.
Participating artists are Lindy Palmer, Virginia Unseld, Robert Gray, Fred Honchell, Maggie Malm, Marko Marino, Susan Meyer, Don Paul Benjamin, Dale Russell Smith, Jennifer Riefenberg, and Jeff Karner.
The Cedaredge Golf Course clubhouse is located at 500-SE Jay Avenue in Cedaredge. The clubhouse and pro shop are open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Lucky Shot is open Sunday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For further information, contact the clubhouse at 970-856-7781 or the restaurant at 970-856-5035.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.