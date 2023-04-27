With the resignation of Dave Weber, there is an open seat on the Paonia Board of Trustees. The person chosen to fill this seat will serve until the last Board meeting in April of 2024. To qualify you must be registered to vote in the Town and have resided within Town limits for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election. If you are interested in helping guide the direction of the Town and taking an active part in local government, it is simple to apply. You can mail a letter stating why you would like to serve and your qualifications to the Town at PO Box 240, or email it to paonia@townofpaonia.com, or you can drop it off at the Town offices at 214 Main Ave. Come, help serve your Town.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.