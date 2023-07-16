The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in partnership with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) announce the popular Palisade Plunge Trail is open for the 2023 season. The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile trail that features a unique 6,000 foot descent for mountain bikes and other nonmotorized recreation from the top of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade. Access to the trail begins at the Mesa Top Trailhead along Highway 65 or from other approved access points along the trail such as Shirttail Point Trailhead or the Wild Rose Picnic area off Land’s End Road or the Palisade Plunge–Palisade Rim Trailhead off Highway 6. Recreation managers urge users to use caution and be aware of brushy and overgrown areas, loose rocks, trail erosion, downed trees and creek crossings with high flowing water. GMUG trail crews have been working to unblock drainage structures, clear trees and debris and brush the corridor of the trail. Trail crews will continue to survey conditions and work to clear the remainder of the trail as weather permits. Shuttle companies are in operation with available drop-off locations at Shirttail Point Trailhead. For up-to-date information on the Palisade Plunge and a list of shuttle providers, visit www.Palisadeplunge.com For information and updates on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the GMUG visit the forest website, GMUG Fire Info page or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
