panthers scholarship breakfast

Delta High School held the 15th annual Scholarship Breakfast. This amazing community continues to blow our minds with the generosity and love they shower upon our kids. These 24 Panthers were awarded a total of $106,750 in local scholarships. With renewable scholarships and our Boettcher award winner, $254,250 will help these appreciative students achieve their dreams over the next 4 years.
