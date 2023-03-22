The Delta High School Speech and Debate team went to the Western Slope Region VI national qualifying tournament at CMU on Saturday, March 11. DHS took 1st in Speech and 1st in Debate, which lead to an overall 1st place win in sweepstakes. In addition, due to the size and strength of the team over the years, Delta also took home the Leading Chapter Award. This June, Delta will take these award winning performances and debates to nationals in Phoenix!
