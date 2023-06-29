Attention all Paonia Alumni! Visit the former Paonia High School this Cherry Days and reminisce over the newly restored senior class photos on July 3.
Concerned former students, led by Suzie Brezonick and Tracy Campbell, noticed that the rack containing past graduates of Paonia High School, now home to Paonia K-8, had been taken off the wall. They went on a mission to restore the photos and the stand and are inviting all alums of Paonia High School to visit the school to browse the newly restored photos.
Paonia K-8 Principal Amelia Baldwin and Kurt Clay, assistant superintendent of the district, gave the go-ahead for the project, and a team set to work. Many of the old photos desperately needed restoration, so they tapped Mattes and More in Cory to give the collection a fresh look. Ira Houseweart made a new frame and stand for the projected, and former student and artist Judy (Pecharich) Chapman did renderings of each of the former Paonia High Schools for the collection.
Photos are being restored at least as far back as the early 1930s, and plans to tackle the earlier photographs are in the works. The display will be open to former alums just in time for Cherry Days. The public is invited to visit the school on Monday, July 3, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm to take a trip down memory lane.
