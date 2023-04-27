This year, a group of six middle school students from Paonia K8 participated in Destination Imagination. The team consists of Aaron Frazier, Kaylynne Miller, and Alice Robinson grade 6, Nolan Holthausen and Colin McMahon grade 7, and Mara Peters grade 8, Coached by Sara Puharich with Technical Director Mike Smith. Even though five of the six team members and one of the coaches were brand new to Destination Imagination, the team is headed to the finals in Kansas City.
Destination Imagination is a competition where team members compete in six unique categories that encourage team members to develop solutions to a complicated problem using creativity, engineering, teamwork, and time management skills. In their challenge, titled “Piece by Piece”, the PK8 team, “Inertia”, was tasked with creating and building a puzzle assembled during their 8-minute presentation. In addition, the team had to design and construct two puzzle-solving machines, as they were not allowed to touch the puzzle pieces with their hands. The final piece of their presentation was a story they acted out while the puzzle was being solved.
The Inertia team placed first during the regional competition and took second place at the state competition, qualifying them for a position at the global finals, which will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 20 through 23. The competition is truly global, with over ten countries represented, and the Inertia team from Paonia is excited about participating on a world stage.
The cost for the team to attend the completion is $10,500. Students have been working hard repairing and cleaning up a donated vehicle to sell and are planning to host a car wash, bake, and yard sale during the Paonia-wide May 6 yard sale. A Gofundme campaign has also been set up for anyone who wishes to contribute. In addition, checks can be mailed to PK8 Parent Organization at 472 Price Rd, Paonia, CO, 81428. Any donations will go toward the global finals.
For QR Code: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paonia-k8-middle-level-di-tech-team-go-to-globals?member=26140363&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.