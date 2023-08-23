Community service will take center stage the week of September 11-17 as Paonia Lions and North Fork Valley Rotary clubs partner with local schools to address trail stewardship during the service organizations’ third annual Celebrate Community initiative.
Together, on September 15, the Paonia-based clubs will engage local middle school students in applying the finishing touch on the newly re-constructed trail at the Paonia River Park. Historic spring flooding along the North Fork of the Gunnison River destroyed several hundred feet of the Paonia School Loop Trail while large sections of the River Park Trail were underwater for most of May and June.
“After decades of gravel mining, the river channel is dynamic and still adjusting. The goal of the Paonia River Park was to create public access to the North Fork, while attempting to restore natural flows and wetlands,” stated Jake Hartter, who served as Western Slope Conservation Center’s (WSCC) Watershed Coordinator for six years and is currently project managing the reconstruction.
Once the flooding had subsided, there was plenty of work to do in order to make the area safe and accessible to the community. “The Paonia River Park is used by thousands of people every year. Whether walking their dogs, swimming in the river, launching boats to float, or just quietly hiking the trails, it is vital to our community’s mental health. When the floods came, we watched in awe of the river and the damage that was being done. The total damage amounted to over $60,000 and in June, we launched a community fundraiser to repair the River Park. In less than two months, we exceeded our fundraising goal! The community came together in a BIG way, and we are so grateful for everyone who contributed and for DMEA who awarded us $25,000 through their capital credits grant,” stated Kathy Swartz, Interim Executive Director at WSCC.
The River Park, boat ramp, and trails are collaboratively managed by Western Slope Conservation Center, Nature Connection/Delta County School District, and the Town of Paonia. The Nature Connection, a Delta County School District program, has stepped up in a big way to organize work crews to repair and replace the trails while also giving local high school students well-paying summer jobs. With funding from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the teens from the Nature Connection’s Wilder Bunch Trail Crew spent almost three weeks rerouting and repairing damaged sections of trail. They will join forces with volunteers from the Lions, Rotary, WSCC, and students from Paonia K-8 on September 15. The goal for this work day is to put the final touch on the new sections of trail including topping the trail with red crushed gravel, rock work, final grading and spreading native seeds. .
Sarah Bishop, President of the North Fork Valley Rotary Club, selected as her club’s theme for the year: What else might we do in our communities and who might we partner with? “Clearly joining our local Lions Club on this project is just the sort of thing we can and ought to be doing,” she said. Bob Bushta, secretary of the Paonia Lions Club and a teacher at Paonia K-8 appreciated being contacted by the North Fork Rotary, stating, “Having the local Rotary contact us about working together and suggesting that we focus on the Paonia River Park was a service opportunity we could not pass up. The school loop trail is an important part of Paonia K-8’s educational opportunities, so it only makes sense that students from that school would be quick to join the effort.”
Leadership from the service organizations Lions International and Rotary International have encouraged their clubs and youth programs around the world to work together on projects during one week as part of a joint initiative dubbed Celebrate Community – #CelebrateCommunity. Issues related to health and wellness, food insecurity and hunger, education and literacy, and the environment will be addressed through community cleanups, food donations and distributions, walks or runs to raise money for specific causes and book collections for children.
About Lions: Lions International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 49,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting vision, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes, and other pressing humanitarian needs to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. For more information about the Paonia Lions, or if you would like to join us for a meeting, contact Bob Bushta (bushta@tds.net).
About Rotary: With the motto of “Service over Self,” Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org. Join the North Fork Valley Rotary any Thursday at 5pm in the United Methodist Church meeting room in Paonia.
